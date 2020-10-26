Bachelorette Clare Likes Tweets Hinting at Her Blowout Exit

Recently, Clare cleared the air on Instagram about a sparkly ring spotted on that finger. While some fans speculated it certainly pointed to signs of an engagement to Dale, Clare revealed the ring is actually a symbol of self-love.

“This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened,” she wrote. “I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me.”

For now, we’ll continue scratching our heads until everything gets revealed on air.

The Bachelorette airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.