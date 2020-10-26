Ayushmann Khurrana flaunts his moustache and leaves us in splits

Ayushmann Khurrana is an excellent social media user. The actor makes sure that whoever follows him, has a great time on his feed. He shares pictures from his film set, pens down poems and even has some of the wittiest captions and Instagram stories that leave netizens in splits.



This morning, October 26, Ayushmann Khurrana shared his Monday morning face on his Instagrm story. And it’s really funny. The actor shared a selfie of himself where he played Diljit Dosanjh’s new song – Born To Shine and spoke about his moustache saying, ‘When your moustache looks like an oxymoron on your face.’ One look at the click, and it leaves you in splits.

The new look the actor is sporting is for his new film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The film is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and sees him opposite Vaani Kapoor. The actor has started shooting for it in Chandigarh andhas even beefed-up for the film. A sexy body and that moustache is surely doubling our excitement.