Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.18% By .com

Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 0.18%



.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.18%.

The best performers of the session on the were Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ASX:), which rose 16.28% or 1.750 points to trade at 12.500 at the close. Meanwhile, Idp Education Ltd (ASX:) added 4.25% or 0.83 points to end at 20.34 and Iluka Resources Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.71% or 0.190 points to 5.310 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Austal Ltd (ASX:), which fell 6.94% or 0.22 points to trade at 2.95 at the close. EML Payments Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.69% or 0.21 points to end at 3.48 and Zip Co Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.64% or 0.38 points to 6.36.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 787 to 500 and 334 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 7.49% to 20.439.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.18% or 3.45 to $1901.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 2.96% or 1.18 to hit $38.67 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 2.71% or 1.14 to trade at $40.93 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.34% to 0.7110, while AUD/JPY fell 0.11% to 74.56.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.16% at 92.918.