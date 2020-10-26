Home Entertainment Atlanta Rapper Silento Arrested For Driving 143 MPH

Atlanta Rapper Silento Arrested For Driving 143 MPH

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

According to a police report, Atlanta rapper Silento was arrested early Friday morning after driving 143 mph on I-85 in DeKalb County.

Silento is best known for his debut hit single, “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).” Hawk is from Stone Mountain.

According to officers, he was pulled over around 3 a.m. on I-85 after he was clocked by laser going at a high rate of speed. The officer also noted that the rapper’s white BMW SUV was failing to maintain the lane and swerving around slower vehicles.

