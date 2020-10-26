Atlanta Rapper Silento Arrested For Driving 143 MPH

According to a police report, Atlanta rapper Silento was arrested early Friday morning after driving 143 mph on I-85 in DeKalb County.

Silento is best known for his debut hit single, “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).” Hawk is from Stone Mountain.

According to officers, he was pulled over around 3 a.m. on I-85 after he was clocked by laser going at a high rate of speed. The officer also noted that the rapper’s white BMW SUV was failing to maintain the lane and swerving around slower vehicles.

“The driver stated that he was coming from Gwinnett and that people were following him and that he left from the club,” the officer wrote in the report.

The pair then argued about how fast he was going, and Silento even asked to see the officer’s laser before telling the officer to look up his driver’s license. He then copped to speeding, claiming that he’s always being followed.

“He stated, ‘If there is like 10 cars following me, I can do 143 because I am not a regular person and you could go and look on your computer and it would tell you that’,” the officer wrote.

He was arrested for reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain lane and improper stopping and taken to the DeKalb County Jail where he was released on bond.