As millions sink into poverty, pandemic makes world’s billionaires — and their advisers — even richer

“Compared to ’08, ’09, you had a huge stimulus coming into the system straight away,” said Ermotti, who stepped down this week after nine years leading the bank. “And there was already plenty of liquidity, with very little places for it to go. As a result, asset prices across financial markets have held up very well.”

Less than a year ago, analysts across Wall Street fretted about the wild valuations of technology stocks. The pandemic has washed all such concerns away.

The net worth of Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos rose by US$73 billion between mid-March and mid-September, powered by his holdings in the company, according to a report by the Institute for Policy Studies, a U.S. think-tank.

Over the same period Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive at Facebook and Elon Musk, chief executive at Tesla Inc. and Space Exploration Technologies Corp., each enjoyed a net worth increase of more than US$45 billion each.

In China, the world’s fastest growing nursery for the super-rich, 257 people became billionaires this year. The country’s established tycoons were no less fortunate.

Jack Ma, founder of commerce platform Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., increased his net worth by 45 per cent over the past 10 months. He is now worth US$58.8 billion, according to the Hurun Report, the benchmark monitor for the fortunes of China’s oligopoly. In the 22 years the report has been compiled, there has never been a year in which the wealth of those on it has grown so much.