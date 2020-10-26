Artist of the Week: Fleetwood Mac

https://www.grammy.com/

Mick Fleetwood and his bandmates are propelled back to music charts around the world as an internet influencer introduces their classic single ‘Dreams’ to younger generation on TikTok.

–

Fall has a new anthem this year. Fleetwood Mac‘s killer song “Dreams” becomes a new rage after it exploded on Tik Tok. The classic single returned to music charts around the world, more than four decades after it hit the pinnacle on Billboard’s Hot 100 back in 1977.

It re-entered Hot 100 at No. 21, jumped to No. 10 on the Global 200, topped iTunes songs chart, and placed among top 50 most-streamed songs on Spotify. It scored its best-ever weekly U.S. streams and download sales with 13.4 million streams (up 54%) and 22,000 downloads sold (up 197%).

The trend started in early October after Idaho Falls resident Nathan Apodaca lip-synched to the song while skateboarding down the street and sipping cranberry juice. Many recreated his video as the likes of Dr. Phil, Jimmy Fallon, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, and Lindsey Buckingham posted their own versions.

“We love this!” the band responded to the internet craze surrounding the song. Nicks additionally said in a television interview, “This TikTok thing has kind of blown my mind.” The 72-year-old singer continued, “I’m happy about it because it seems to have made so many people happy.”

“@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different,” the band’s co-founder Fleetwood applauded Apodaca on social media. In return, Apodaca called the drummer’s version “so dope” as he told the British rocker to “stay Steady Vibin homie.” Fleetwood responded, “Maybe when all this is Covid business is over we create one together.”

As the single blew up on the internet, the album which features the song gained new steam as well as it returned to the Top 10 on Hot 200. “Rumours” climbed up to No. 7 with 33,000 equivalent album units and 30.6 million streams in the week ending October 15, ahead of “Hamilton” soundtrack, NBA YoungBoy’s “Top”, and Taylor Swift‘s “Folklore”.