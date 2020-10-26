Arians: ‘We’re going to have a problem’ if Brown complains

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense is starting to look as good as advertised, as they dropped a 40-burger on the Las Vegas Raiders in a dominating win. And the potent offense could get downright scary, with controversial pass-catcher Antonio Brown set to join the team Week 9. But head coach Bruce Arians made it clear that Brown better not start running his mouth if he only gets one or two targets in a game.

“Mike [Evans] never bi—es,” Arians told NBC Sports’ Peter King. “I love Mike. Today he didn’t touch the ball till the fourth quarter, but he just wants to win. Chris Godwin, same way. Gronk, same way. If AB’s not that way, then we’re going to have a problem.”

This is a bit of an unprovoked shot at a guy who is about to join your team, but it’s understandable that Arians is wanting to establish that Brown needs the Bucs more than they need him, given his reputation as a diva, to put it extremely generously. From Arians’ perspective, the offense is coming together just like he envisioned, and the last thing he wants is for their third receiver to come in and start disrupting the rhythm and harmony they seem to have established.

But that is perhaps why the Bucs and Brown are such a perfect fit, because the team looks like it really does not need Brown to run up the score. Basically, he is just an added bonus that could help them reach historic heights and become a Super Bowl contender. And if Brown does prove to be a problem? They can send him packing without a second thought.