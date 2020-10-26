Apple Shares Trailer for Apple TV+ Documentary 'Becoming You'

Apple has today shared a trailer for its new Apple TV+ documentary “Becoming You,” which offers an insight into how children develop around the world.

The series, narrated by Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, features 100 children from ten countries around the world. Each episode examines how babies of all nationalities learn to think and speak in their native languages.

2,000 days. 100 children. The story of us. Peek into the first days of life in Becoming You, a globe-crossing, six-part docuseries narrated by Academy Award winner Olivia Colman.

Becoming You comes to ‌Apple TV,zwnj;+ on Friday, November 13.

