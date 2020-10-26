Anurag Basu impressed by Rajkummar Rao’s avatar as Mithun Chakraborty in Ludo!

Anurag Basu who’s known for his quirky dramas like Barfi! and Jagga Jasoos, is all set with his next film Ludo which is about four individuals. The film has four stories and one of them stars Rajkummar Rao. In the teaser and in the several glimpses of his various looks released online, we see the actor in different avatars. While we see him playing a woman in some glimpses, in others we see him aping Mithun Chakraborty.

Anurag Basu spoke to a leading daily and revealed how impressed he was with the actor’s take on the original dico dancer of Bollywood, Mithun Chakraborty. Said he, “Raj is a versatile actor. His character’s back-story is funny. During the look tests that we conducted for him, he was fond of one where he looked like Mithun Chakraborty. He particularly excelled when he performed his first scene in that avatar.”

Anurag Basu further added that there is a fight sequence that was added on Rajkummar’s insistence. He stated, “Initially, we did not have a fight sequence in that scene, but Raj was keen that we add one. When we were on set, he showed me a video of a fight breaking out at a Ram-Leela event, and we decided to incorporate it into our film.”

Ludo also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and streams on Netflix on November 12.