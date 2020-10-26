Antonio Brown can earn incentives only if Bucs make playoffs?

Antonio Brown signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week that includes both individual and team incentives, but the wide receiver cannot earn one without the other.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the maximum value of Brown’s contract with Tampa Bay is $2.5 million. Brown will earn around $1 million in base salary and roster bonuses. He gets a $750,000 bonus if the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl and can earn three $250,000 bonuses for receptions, yardage and touchdowns. However, the Bucs must make the playoffs in order for Brown to earn any incentive at all.