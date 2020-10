“She goes, ‘And I really want you to have a really tight waist.’ And I had just found out that I was pregnant and I was like, ‘Mmm, no. No, I don’t think so. No,'” Hathaway said. “And she was like, ‘Well, why?’ And I was like, ‘Eh, you know, I just know myself.’ I’m scrambling for a reason.”

The Les Mis star argued, “I won’t be as free if I’m constrained around my middle, so we just better make everything very loose.”