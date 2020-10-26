Andrew Scott Sends ‘Keep the Faith’ Message to Theater Industry After 2020 Olivier Awards Win

WENN

Emerging victorious in his category for his role in Noel Coward’s ‘Present Laughter’, the ‘Fleabag’ actor shares a positive message about staying optimistic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew Scott urged those in the theatre industry to “keep the faith” as he accepted his best actor Olivier Award on Sunday, October 25 night.

The “Fleabag” star emerged victorious in his category for his role in Noel Coward‘s “Present Laughter” and shared a positive message about staying optimistic amid the coronavirus pandemic and its ongoing effects on the industry.

Telling others to “keep the faith”, Andrew said: “I can’t wait to be back on the boards and having a laugh again as soon as we can.”

Admitting he was “genuinely thrilled” to win an Olivier, the actor added: “A sense of humour that is incredibly important for us people in the theatre. It’s something that’s helped us all survived in the last few months during this incredibly arduous time.”

Sharon D. Clarke took home the best actress gong for her role in “Death of a Salesman”, which also earned Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell the best director prize.

Delivering a poignant speech as she accepted the gong at the audience-free London Palladium, Elliott said: “This is a happy day and this is a sad day, because of what theatre was, and because none of us know when it will properly return.”

“Any shows that are happening right now are, let’s make no bones about it, running at a loss. All our theatre practitioners are mainly freelancers and a lot of them have slipped through the cracks, and have not had any benefits since March. But it is a happy day because it reminds us of what theatre is, what it can do, and how it can touch hearts, minds and souls.”

Other winners on the night included Andrew’s co-star in “Present Laughter”, Indira Varma, who took home the best supporting actress prize, while Adrian Scarborough won the best supporting actor gong for “Leopoldstadt”.

Tom Stoppard’s play was also named best new play, while & Juliet was among the big winners in the musical genre – with prizes for best actress in a musical for Miriam-Teak Lee, best supporting actor in a musical for David Bedella and best supporting actress in a musical for Cassidy Janson.

The full list of winners at the 2020 Olivier Awards is as follows:

Best director – Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell (“Death of a Salesman”)

Best actor – Andrew Scott (“Present Laughter”)

(“Present Laughter”) Best actress – Sharon D. Clarke (“Death of a Salesman”)

(“Death of a Salesman”) Best supporting actor – Adrian Scarborough (“Leopoldstadt”)

(“Leopoldstadt”) Best supporting actress – Indira Varma (“Present Laughter”)

(“Present Laughter”) Best new play – “Leopoldstadt”

Best new musical – “ Dear Evan Hansen “

“ Best revival – “Cyrano De Bergerac”

Best musical revival – “Fiddler On The Roof”

Best actor in a musical – Sam Tutty (“ Dear Evan Hansen “)

(“ “) Best actress in a musical – Miriam-Teak Lee (“& Juliet”)

(“& Juliet”) Best supporting actor in a musical – David Bedella (“& Juliet”)

(“& Juliet”) Best supporting actress in a musical – Cassidy Janson (“& Juliet”)

(“& Juliet”) Best family show – “The Worst Witch” at Vaudeville Theatre

Best set design – Bob Crowley (“Mary Poppins”)

Best lighting – Paule Constable (“The Ocean At The End Of The Lane” at National Theatre)

Best new dance production – “Ingoma”

Best new opera production – “Billy Budd”

Best costume design – Joanna Scotcher (“Emilia”)

Best sound design – Emma Laxton (“Emilia”)

Best theatre choreographer – Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear (“Mary Poppins”)

Best original score – “Dear Evan Hansen” (Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire)

Outstanding achievement in dance – Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in “Ballet Flamenco – Sombras at Sadler’s Wells”

Outstanding achievement in opera – The Children’s Ensemble for their performance in Noye’s Fludde

Outstanding achievement in affiliate theatre: “Baby Reindeer” at Bush Theatre

Special award: Don Black