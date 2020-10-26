Amber Luke shares never-before-seen picture before spending 120k on body modifications and tattoos

A body modification enthusiast has shared a never-before seen picture of what she looked like before spending $120,000 on transforming her look from head to toe.

Amber Luke, from Brisbane, Queensland, has splashed out $50,000 on nearly 600 tattoos, including blue ink injected into her eyeballs during an excruciating 40-minute procedure that left her blind for three weeks.

The 25-year-old spent a further $70,000 on extreme body modifications – including a tongue split, breast augmentation, cheek and lip fillers, pointed implants placed in her ears and a Brazilian butt lift.

In a new social media post, the self-described ‘blue eyed white dragon girl’ shared an unrecognisable picture of herself as a fresh-faced young woman with a tiny piercing on her cheekbone and a quote tattoo on her collarbone.

Amber Luke has shared a never-before seen picture of what she looked like before spending $120,000 on transforming her look from head to toe. The picture shows a tiny piercing on her cheekbone and a quote tattoo on her collarbone

The 25-year-old has spent $50,000 on nearly 600 tattoos, including blue ink injected into her eyeballs during an excruciating 40-minute procedure that left her blind for three weeks

Before and after: Amber has been sharing ‘before’ pictures of herself on social media of what she used to look like before spending a further $70,000 on extreme body modifications – including a Brazilian butt lift (right)

‘No face tattoos, just a dermal [piercing],’ she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Over the weekend, she shared an unseen picture of herself with tattoos on her neck and chest, thigh, ribs and arm.

‘We’ve all got to start somewhere,’ she wrote.

In another post, she shared a picture of herself with a bare face, taken at the age of 18, showing quotes inked along her ribs.

‘This was me at 18 years old. I was so catatonically depressed, suicidal and was a walking dead girl. I was numb. I hated myself majority of the – that hatred ran deep. It tormented me,’ she wrote in June.

‘Now, I’ve totally transformed myself into someone I’m proud of being. I’m a strong woman who knows exactly what she wants and who she is.’

In another post, she shared a picture of herself with a bare face, taken at the age of 18, showing quotes inked along her ribs (pictured)

She has splashed out $50,000 on nearly 600 tattoos, including blue ink injected into her eyeballs during an excruciating 40-minute procedure that left her blind for three weeks

Last November, Amber revealed how she went blind for three weeks after undergoing the most dangerous procedure on her eyeballs.

‘I can’t even begin to describe to you what the feeling was like, the best thing I can give you is once the eyeball was penetrated with the ink, it felt like [the tattoo artist] grabbed 10 shards of glass and rubbed it in my eye,’ Amber told Barcroft TV.

‘That happened four times per eye, that was pretty brutal. Unfortunately, my artist went too deep into my eyeball. If your eyeball procedure’s done correctly, you’re not supposed to go blind at all. I was blind for three weeks. That was pretty brutal.’

She previously admitted she doesn’t want to get extreme body modifications again.

‘I don’t plan on getting any more body modifications that are extreme in that manner. So no more tongue splitting, no more eyeball tattooing,’ she said.

Amber previously spoke out about how she went blind for three weeks after undergoing the most dangerous procedure on her eyeballs (pictured left and right during procedure)

Looking at an old picture of herself, Amber said she thought she looked ‘plain’ and ‘boring’ (pictured in early 2017 before undergoing a complete transformation)

Before her transformation, Amber said she never liked the way she looked.

‘I saw myself as very plain looking when looking at before photos, I absolutely hated the way I used to look. It wasn’t me. I was boring,’ she previously told Daily Mail Australia.

‘But I’ve evolved myself over the years into what I want to be and look like, but in saying that, I still have a long way to go.’

Amber said she has ‘no regrets’ over her 10-year transformation.

‘I’m not worried what I’m going to look like when I’m older, I understand that everyone ages and I don’t think anyone will be looking too “pretty” at 70 years old,’ she said.

‘At the end of the day, it’s the only thing I can take to my grave with me.’

Since unveiling her new look, Amber said she has been met with mixed responses.

‘I gained a lot of support and positive vibes from complete strangers – there was always the few nasty opinionated ones who try to make you feel inadequate, but I never let them get to me,’ she explained.

‘I’m not harming anyone in the process, I’m doing what I want to do and if it makes me get up in the morning and be a happy person, then so be it.’