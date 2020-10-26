Amazon’s Fire TV Recast has dropped back down to its $130 Prime Day price

We saw a ton of Amazon devices drop in price for Prime Day, but unfortunately once Prime Day ended those prices jumped back up. If you missed your opportunity, at least one of them is back right now. You can get the Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB over-the-air DVR for its super low Prime Day deal of $129.99 for a limited time at Amazon. This is a device that sells for around $230 most of the time, and it only drops in price during big sales events like Prime Day.

Time to save Amazon Fire TV Recast over-the-air 500GB DVR Prime Day

Haven’t seen a deal this good since Black Friday last year. The DVR lets you record over-the-air TV then watch it anywhere and at any time. Records up to two shows at once and up to 75 hours of HD programming. Use voice search with an Alexa device. $129.99 $230.00 $100 off

The Fire TV Recast has 4 out of 5 stars and Android Central’s recommendation as a great DVR. The review said, “It’s a great little piece of tech because it’s easy to set up, and easy to use, and it integrates into the Amazon Fire TV beautifully. It is very well done.”

This is a great device if you’re a cordcutter, and it will help you watch a lot of the stuff you’ve been missing since you canceled your cable subscription and started depending on apps like Netflix. Catch up on local news, live sports, talk shows, and more. Grab an HDTV antenna like the Mohu Leaf and pair it with your Recast. Once the DVR is connected to your Wi-Fi and your smart home, you can say “Alexa, tune to ABC” or other voice commands to start immediately watching that channel.

Since the Recast integrates with Fire TV and the Echo Show, you can watch the TV anywhere, not just the set it’s connected to. Store up to 500GB worth of recordings and watch your media on compatible mobile devices. There are no monthly fees or other hidden costs, just the upfront cost you’re paying today.

The Recast has two tuners so you can record two shows at once, and the 500GB space should let you record as much as 75 hours of programming. If 500GB isn’t enough, there is a 1TB version, but it’s not down to its Prime Day price (yet).