Ally McDonald makes history with win on LPGA Tour

Mississippi State Athletics

Photo: Mike Comer/Getty Images

STARKVILLE – Former Mississippi State women’s golfer Ally McDonald claimed her first career victory on the LPGA Tour, making her the first Mississippi State alumni to win an LPGA event.

“It was her turn,” said head coach Ginger Brown-Lemm. “She works so hard and has always been the epitome of a leader, competitor and sportswoman. All of Mississippi State is celebrating her and her victory. Thousands of cowbells are ringing right now. Hail State!”

McDonald shot 16-under par at the LPGA Drive On Championship taking place at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia. After opening the event by shooting 6-under par, she consistently led the event after firing a second-round score of 68 to move atop the leader boards. McDonald fired off back-to-back rounds of 3-under par to secure the victory. Danielle Kang, the No. 5 women’s golfer in the world, finished second in the tournament with a score of 15-under par.

McDonald’s win, which came on her 28th birthday, took place days after the Mississippi State women’s golf program hosted all 14 SEC teams and Southern Miss to compete in an event in her honor at Old Waverly Golf Club.

“It is particularly sweet to us after just hosting the annual home event that we renamed The Ally this year,” said Brown-Lemm. “It was an easy decision. She has supported this program incredibly and left her mark in unimaginable ways. We are so grateful to see her success on the LPGA tour and to have watched her first victory on her birthday.”

Former Mississippi State men’s golfer, Alexandre Rocha, is the first Mississippi State alumni to win a PGA event. Rocha has two PGA Tour Latino américa Victories, as well as eight international victories.

During her time at Mississippi State, McDonald racked up five top-10 finishes and all but one of her finishes were in the top 25. As well as having two wins in a row at the Schooner Fall Classic and the Old Waverly Invite, she set the course and program record by shooting a 63 in the final round at the Schooner. She also lead the program to the first NCAA Championship competition of any university in the state of Mississippi in 2014 only to go back in 2015.

In addition, she was recognized as an All-American, All-SEC player and set numerous program records. The Fulton, Mississippi, native began her rookie year on the LPGA Tour in 2016.