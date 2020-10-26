All you need to know about Aamir Khan’s Panchgani holiday home



Aamir Khan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. The actor has had his fair share of ups and downs in the industry but is considered one of the most talented individuals in B-town. Aamir is called a perfectionist for a reason, the actor never does anything half-heartedly. From playing his characters to buying things for himself and his family, the actor does his best to be the best and own the best. He has always believed in working hard to nail his performances and reach the top and today, he can simply say he made it. Aamir not only has a string of powerful performances to his name, but the success has brought him a lot of luxuries too. From the deluxe cars in his garage to the biggest houses, the actor has it all.

Aamir owns a gigantic holiday home in Panchgani which is apt for outdoor celebrations. A big open area, specially designed interiors keeping in mind the actor’s taste and all the technology needed to keep one entertained is present on this sprawling property. With great success, come great luxuries…