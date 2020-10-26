Alberta IoT Association Announces the Formation of IoT Centre of Excellence

Article content

A tech initiative dedicated to establishing Alberta as a worldwide leader in the Internet of Things

CALGARY, Alberta — Alberta IoT Association (Alberta IoT) announced the formation of the IoT Centre of Excellence. The IoT Centre of Excellence is a nonprofit focused on propelling Alberta forward as a global leader in the Internet of Things technology. As a key component of Alberta IoT’s mission to advance and serve Alberta’s Internet of Things sector, the IoT Centre of Excellence will take an active role in positioning Alberta as the worldwide centre for Internet of Things technology.

“The Centre of Excellence is the result of the passion within the IoT community right here in Alberta,” says Brenda Beckedorf, Executive Director at Alberta IoT. “Our work with Alberta IoT members – listening to their needs, concerns and progress – has led to new partnerships and developments in the province, and has increased awareness of the incredible innovation happening right in our backyard.”

The work of the IoT Centre of Excellence is executed through eight focused streams with the ultimate objective to drive IoT operations, opportunities, and expansion within Alberta.

The Alberta IoT membership community presents opportunities to network, expand their understanding of IoT in Alberta, and forge new partnerships with other member organizations. The organization is supported by membership and generous sponsors: Alberta Innovates, Aruba Networks, MNP, Rogers Communications, SAIT, Avaya, Eddy Solutions, Lenovo, Microsoft, Long View Systems and PCL.