Adele Wore Acne Studios For SNL Promo And Fans Are Going Crazy Over The Look

Adele wore Acne Studios for her Saturday Night Live (SNL) promo and fans are going crazy over the look. Though Adele had been a musical guest on the popular late-night comedy-sketch show, Saturday, August 24, 2020, was the first time the Grammy-award winning singer hosted the program. The ratings are in and the public loved Adele but many fans were singing her praises before the show aired! Adele appeared in a promotional video for the episode alongside fellow musical artist H.E.R. and Kate McKinnon. Adele wore a brown, velvet blouse and fans have been clamoring for details regarding the look.

The name of the blouse Adele wore is called the Gradient Velvet Shirt by Acne Studios and it retails for approximately $533. Adele wore the shirt in the color chocolate/dark brown and the crushed velvet looked stunning under the set’s bright lights. Adele has made headlines for reportedly losing approximately 100 pounds and radically transforming her look. She follows the Sirtfood diet and search results for the diet plan skyrocketed following Adele’s appearance on the show.

Nicki Minaj Admits The Adele Collaboration Is Not A Thing – ‘I Was Being Sarcastic’ »

The official Acne Studios website describes the Gradient Velvet Shirt as follows.

Acne Studios chocolate/dark brown shirt is made from soft, crushed velvet and features a gradient finish. It’s shaped with a point collar, fitted waist and a curved hemline Adele Accused Of Looking Too Skinny In New Social Media Posts »

Adele’s stylist Gaelle Paul shared photos of Adele in the Gradient Velvet Shirt as well as several other outfits that Adele wore on the show on her offiical Instagram account.

You may see those photos below.

Adele Canceled The Rest Of Her World Tour »

Adele paired the gorgeous blouse with a matching pair of black velvet trousers for a stunning combination.

Those who watched the Saturday Night Live promo and episode would have noticed how the cast and crew followed safe protocols due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the promo, Adele, H.E.R. and Kate McKinnon wore face masks. At the end of the program, the cast gathered together for hugs and each wore face masks. Adele opted for a clear, face shield.

You may see Adele as she appeared in the promo while wearing the Acne Studios shirt below.

What do you think about Adele’s outfit? Do you like the crushed velvet blouse? Did you watch Adele host Saturday Night Live?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. She enjoys writing about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will be met with legal action by the writer.

Advertisement



Post Views:

0