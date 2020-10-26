Actress Jennifer Aniston Urges Supporters Not To Vote For Trump Or Kanye West

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

We are just over a week away from the elections, and Jennifer Aniston took to social media to urge her supporters not to vote for Trump or Kanye West.

“#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris,” she wrote. “I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early … I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science…. too many people have died.”

