“Abject Failure to Keep Us Safe – Spending Saves Lives”: CUPE Ontario Says Funding Can Slow the Spread, Amid Record-Setting 1,000+ Cases

CUPE Ontario adds that the government should provide additional funding to municipalities to ensure there are no cuts to public services; increase funding and supports to community agencies like developmental services and shelters; move to establish real affordable housing and making evictions during a pandemic illegal; and order private industry to produce N95 masks.

“There are so many more measures this government should and could take,” said Candace Rennick, Secretary Treasurer of CUPE Ontario. “This health crisis is not completely outside of our control. How we deal with it is entirely up to us. We should finally choose to bolster the public services that are proven to protect people.”

According to the union, which represents 280,000 public sector workers, the Ontario government has passed the buck to other levels of government. The province’s Financial Accountability Officer (FAO), for instance, recently reported that 97% of all government spending in Ontario is actually federal money.

Additionally, revenue in the province has dropped, in no small part because of massive tax breaks to corporations and the wealthy instituted by the Ford Conservatives, with the FAO reporting that corporate tax cuts have reduced it government revenues $6.6 billion.

“Instead of reducing revenue, it’s time for the provincial government to increase taxes on those who can well afford to pay their fair share: on profitable corporations and the wealthiest in our communities,” said Hahn. “And even with these devastating and short-sighted cuts, they are sitting on billions of dollars they could be spending today to help stem the tide of the second wave. Now, especially with cases topping 1,000, it’s time to side with people over profits.”

