A look at signature verification software deployed to expedite mail-in ballot verification in US, as signature discrepancies are the main reason for rejections (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)

A look at signature verification software deployed to expedite mail-in ballot verification in US, as signature discrepancies are the main reason for rejections — As of early October, more than 84.2 million absentee ballots had been requested or sent to U.S. voters in 47 states and the District …
Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat: