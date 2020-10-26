A look at signature verification software deployed to expedite mail-in ballot verification in US, as signature discrepancies are the main reason for rejections (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)

Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:

A look at signature verification software deployed to expedite mail-in ballot verification in US, as signature discrepancies are the main reason for rejections  —  As of early October, more than 84.2 million absentee ballots had been requested or sent to U.S. voters in 47 states and the District …

