2020 American Music Award Nominees

The American Music Awards are back to celebrate some of the biggest and best artists making moves in the industry today!
Music lovers can tune in on Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC for a night filled with unforgettable performances and surprising wins!
Here are all the nominees:
Artist of the Year
New Artist of the Year
Collaboration of the Year
Favorite Social Artist
Favorite Music Video
Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock
Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock
Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock
Favorite Album — Pop/Rock
Favorite Song — Pop/Rock
Favorite Male Artist — Country
Favorite Female Artist — Country
Favorite Duo or Group — Country
Favorite Album — Country
Favorite Song — Country
Favorite Male Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop
Favorite Female Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop
Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop
Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop
Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R,amp;B
Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R,amp;B
Favorite Album — Soul/R,amp;B
Favorite Song — Soul/R,amp;B
Favorite Male Artist — Latin
Favorite Female Artist — Latin
Favorite Album — Latin
Favorite Song — Latin
Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock
Favorite Artist — Adult Contemporary
Favorite Artist — Contemporary Inspirational
Favorite Artist — Electronic Dance Music
Favorite Soundtrack
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.