2020 American Music Award Nominees

The American Music Awards are back to celebrate some of the biggest and best artists making moves in the industry today!

Music lovers can tune in on Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC for a night filled with unforgettable performances and surprising wins!

Here are all the nominees:

Artist of the Year


Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year


Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the Year


Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”

Favorite Social Artist


BTS

Billie Eilish

Exo

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favorite Music Video


Doja Cat, “Say So”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift, “Cardigan”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock


Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock


Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock


BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Album — Pop/Rock


Harry Styles, Fine Line

Taylor Swift, Folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours

Favorite Song — Pop/Rock


Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone, “Circles”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist — Country


Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist — Country


Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group — Country


Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album — Country


Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get

Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God’s Country

Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me

Favorite Song — Country


Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”

Favorite Male Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop


DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

Favorite Female Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop


Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop


Lil Baby, My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake

Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop


Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R,amp;B


Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R,amp;B


Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

Favorite Album — Soul/R,amp;B


Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Summer Walker, Over It

The Weeknd, After Hours

Favorite Song — Soul/R,amp;B


Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Summer Walker, “Playing Games”

The Weeknd, “Heartless”

Favorite Male Artist — Latin


Favorite Female Artist — Latin


Favorite Album — Latin


Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Favorite Song — Latin


Bad Bunny, “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”

Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock


Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Artist — Adult Contemporary


Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Artist — Contemporary Inspirational


Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

Kanye West

Favorite Artist — Electronic Dance Music


Favorite Soundtrack


Birds of Prey: The Album

Frozen II

Trolls: World Tour

