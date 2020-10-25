Zest AI raises $15M for its AI-powered tech that it claims can help financial institutions reduce bias in loan portfolios, bringing its total VC funding to $87M (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)

Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
Zest AI raises $15M for its AI-powered tech that it claims can help financial institutions reduce bias in loan portfolios, bringing its total VC funding to $87M — Zest AI, a company developing AI-powered loan decisioning products, today closed a $15 million funding round led by Insight Partners.
