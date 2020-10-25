YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter Appear to Go on Vacation Together Amid Reunion Rumors

Instagram/yfnlucci

People suspect that the rapper and the daughter of Lil Wayne are hanging out together after they take to Instagram Stories to post footage with similar backgrounds.

It looks like rumors of YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter getting back together are true, after all. Both of them added fuel to the speculation after people suspected that the rapper and the daughter of Lil Wayne went on a vacation together due to their posts on Instagram Stories over the weekend.

Lucci took to the photo-sharing site to share a photo of a picturesque view in Miami, before Reginae uploaded a snap of her posing in a dock that looked really similar to the one in Lucci’s photo. Making their followers even more convinced that they’re currently together, he then followed it up with a clip of him hanging out with his friends, until fans noticed that there was a woman in the back that sported the same headscarf as Reginae’s.

These alone had many people convinced that Reginae and Lucci gave their failed relationship another chance, despite the former previously declaring that she would not be dating a rapper following her split from Lucci. “Man if Reginae don’t stop telling us she done with Lucci just to be with him,” one said. “Reginae really took YFN Lucci back…,” another expressed his/her disappointment, adding a picture of someone choking Wendy Williams.

Neither Lucci nor Reginae has confirmed the status of their relationship as of now.

The exes first sparked reconciliation rumors after Reginae filmed a TikTok video in which she showed some seductive moves to her ex-boyfriend’s song. Lucci is clearly pleased with Reginae’s dances as he reposted the clip on his Instagram Stories and captioned it simply with a face with tears of joy emoji.

Later on, the two added fuel to the rumors after Lucci shared a video of him smoking in what people suspected was Reginae’s house. “Just woke up. I need an engineer in atlanta,” so he captioned the clip.