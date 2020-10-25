Why low latency is important for cryptocurrency exchanges, explained By Cointelegraph

Why low latency is important for cryptocurrency exchanges, explained



Many believe that lower latency should make markets more efficient, but others worry HFT gives certain players too much of an edge.

Lower latencies will most likely help to shape the cryptocurrency markets moving forward, but not everyone can agree whether this is good progress. Many assert that faster speeds only serve to make price discovery in markets more efficient. In theory, improved speed of trades and increased competition should make markets hone in on the “real” price of an asset faster than ever before. It’s true that this can lead to some intense volatility in the short term, but most expect it to stabilize as the overall size of these markets continues to grow.

