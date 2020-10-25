Wendy Williams’ Ex-DJ Details Backstage Situation Following Her Concerning On-Air Behavior

WENN

Fans raised concerns over Wendy’s well-being following the Friday episode of her talk show where the host was seen losing focus mid-conversation in addition to pausing awkwardly several times.

Wendy Williams sparked concern about her health when she was seen trailing off mid-sentence and stammerring during the Friday, October 23, episode of her daytime talk show. Now, DJ Boof, the former DJ of the show, has spoken out what has been happening behind-the-scenes when it comes to the host’s concerning behavior.

This started after a fan wrote on Instagram that Wendy might need to stop her show and “seriously get help.” The fan went on to say, “Your camp is just watching you spiral instead of sending help shame on them. Ill be boycotting the show until you get checked in to REHAB. Drugs will kill you please get help.”

In response to that, another person replied, “she don’t listen to them..probably why DJ Bouf left the show…” DJ Boof apparently caught wind of the comment as he chimed in, “Yup exactly and it will all come out…”

He continued, “Y’all have no idea what’s really going on and everyone there is afraid to speak up because they don’t wanna lose their jobs.. this is going to play out bad.. I feel sorry for the workers and victims. Have a blessed day.”

Fans raised concerns over Wendy's well-being following the Friday episode of her talk show. The host was seen losing focus mid-conversation in addition to pausing awkwardly several times which prompted her producer, Norman Baker, to try to keep the conversation on track. The episode also saw Wendy calling Adele "Ho-dele" before doing some random stuff such as unwrapping a hard candy only to put it back down and cutting off her own sentence to stand up and show off her outfit.

“She’s moving really slow and trying to keep it together. She can barely focus,” a fan pointed out on “The Wendy Williams Show” YouTube account. “I’m in shock that they would allow this to air,” someone added, while another person urged Wendy to “please rest and recover take a hiatus, it’s okay. I just want you to be fine.”

Another comment read, “If you watch this, it becomes far more painful as it progresses. This should not have aired, no matter who the host is. What kind of company let’s [sic] her continue shooting for the day? Everyone involved looks bad I hope she gets better.”

Back in March 2019, Wendy opened up about her struggle with drugs that made her decide to live in a sober house with a 24-hour coach. “You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped,” she said at the time.