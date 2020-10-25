Village People visit ‘Weekend Update’ to protest Trump’s ‘YMCA’ use

“Weekend Update” provided its usual dose of jokes about the week’s newsworthy stories from co-anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost, with the duo taking aim at Jeffrey Toobin, Rudy Giuliani, and more.

It also gave viewers a pretty well-written parody of “YMCA” inspired by President Trump’s recent embrace of the song at campaign rallies.

After playing a clip of Trump dancing to the 1978 Village People hit, Jost and Che welcomed the Village People (played by Mikey Day, Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Bowen Yang, and Beck Bennett) to the set. The quintet sang a song begging Trump to stop using their hit tune, with “Cease and Desist” replacing “YMCA” in the chorus.

“Stop it. Yeah, I’m talking to you / I said stop it, this is long overdue,” Thompson sang. “Cuz we never, said that we support you / You must pay us to use our song.”

Watch all of the clips from Saturday’s “Weekend Update” below.

Here now with a message in response to Donald Trump are…the Village people. pic.twitter.com/3vdo1QD84P — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 25, 2020