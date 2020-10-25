Video: Watch Adele talks weight loss during ‘SNL’ monologue

Adele took advantage of her first hosting “Saturday Night Live” by giving a shout out to Sarah Palin and getting real with her fans about a couple of pressing questions.
The English singer-songwriter credited her first appearance on “SNL” — during the 2008 episode with Tina Fey appearing alongside Sarah Palin — as a breakthrough moment in her career.
“Now, I don’t know anything about American politics — I mean, I’m British you know — and I don’t want to say anything too political, but I’ll just say this,” Adele said. “Sarah Palin, babes, thanks for everything.”
The singer-songwriter also addressed her significant weight loss, which she has stayed mostly silent about in the press.
“I know I look really, really different since you last saw me,” Adele said. “But actually, because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me. And this is the half I chose.”
The singer also discussed why she wasn’t the musical guest that evening, ceding that title to American singer-songwriter H.E.R.
“I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me just being the host,” Adele said. “Like, ‘Why isn’t she the musical guest?’ There’s a couple of reasons. My album’s not finished and I’m also too scared to do both.