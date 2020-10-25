Video: ‘SNL’ lampoons presidential debate, Rudy Giuliani in cold open

“Saturday Night Live” once again welcomed Jim Carrey, Alec Baldwin, and Maya Rudolph to be part of the show’s cold open, which poked fun at Thursday night’s final presidential debate.

Instead of playing vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Rudolph played the role of moderator Kristen Welker attempting (but failing) to reign in the two presidential hopefuls.

“It’s not connected to anything, but I’ll push it,” Rudolph said, brandishing the debate mute button as Biden stepped out from behind his podium.

Carrey’s Biden impression an improvement over previous episodes, with the comedian adding more squinting, deep breaths, and reflexive “come on, man!” responses. His shouts of “malarkey” came so often that Welker turned them into a drinking game.

Also joining the proceeding was Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon), who was shown digging around in his pants like the former New York City mayor did in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

“It’s not what it looks like, my microphone was stuck on my balls,” McKinnon said. “Is this another Borat? You have to tell me if it’s a Borat.””

Watch clips from the cold open below.

Trump answers a question on coronavirus during the last debate before Election Day. pic.twitter.com/ajBOEcRaOr — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 25, 2020