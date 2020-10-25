Video games are helping veterans struggling with PTSD, anxiety, and depression and those adjusting to civilian life after deployment in combat zones (Alex Miller/Wired)

Alex Miller / Wired:
Video games are helping veterans struggling with PTSD, anxiety, and depression and those adjusting to civilian life after deployment in combat zones — Veterans with PTSD, anxiety, and other mental health challenges often find solace in gaming. Research shows it’s helpful,mdash;and could be used more broadly.
