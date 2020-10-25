UPDATE | Acting Cricket South Africa president Beresford Williams, 5 other board members step down

Beresford Williams, the acting Cricket South Africa (CSA) president, along with five other board members have stepped down from their positions at the organisation.

The news was announced on Sunday morning on the official CSA Twitter account.

“As mentioned in Friday’s press statement, the CSA board met this week & discussed various strategies that would best position CSA. One of these approaches was that if the board would need to step down for the best interest of CSA & cricket as a whole, the board would then do so,” began the statement.

“Acting president of CSA Beresford Williams has handed in his resignation with immediate effect. Mr Williams said that he is deeply passionate about cricket and because of his love for the game, he has resigned as this is the best way he can currently serve cricket,” it continued.

Williams is joined by Angelo Carolissen (Boland Cricket Union), Tebogo Siko (Northerns Cricket Union), John Mogodi (Limpopo Impala Cricket) and Donavan May (Eastern Province Cricket) who all handed in their resignations.

Following the release of the statement, CSA also confirmed on Twitter that Dheven Dharmalingam had also resigned from the board.

“I commit to working with the board, members’ council & management, should they have a need. Notwithstanding the difficult times, it was a pleasure working with everyone. I wish & hope that CSA finds peace in the coming months & cricket takes centre stage,” said Dharmalingam.

Read the full CSA statement below:

“As mentioned in Friday’s press statement, the CSA Board met this week & discussed various strategies that would best position CSA. One of these approaches was that if the Board would need to step down for the best interest of CSA & cricket as a whole, the Board would then do so.

Acting President of CSA Beresford Williams has handed in his resignation with immediate effect. Mr Williams said that he is deeply passionate about cricket and because of his love for the game, he has resigned as this is the best way he can currently serve cricket.

CSA thanks Mr Williams for his loyalty and dedicated service over the years and wishes him all the best for his future endeavors.

CSA Members’ Council and Board member Angelo Carolissen has resigned from the Board only with immediate effect. He says these challenges have made huge demands on his career outside of cricket and that it is in his and CSA’s best interest to resign from the Board.

CSA is grateful to still have Mr Carolissen’s expertise as a member of the Members’ Council and understands his need to prioritize his career. CSA thanks him for his continued service and support of the game of cricket.

CSA Members’ Council and Board member Tebogo Siko has resigned with immediate effect from the Board only. Mr Siko expressed his gratitude for Mr Williams’ leadership but, in the interest of cricket, will step away from the Board. He will remain on the Members’ Council.

CSA appreciates Mr Siko’s decision to remain within the organisation and looks forward to continuing a fruitful relationship with him through the Members’ Council.

CSA Members’ Council and Board member John Mogodi has resigned from the Board only effective immediately. Mr Mogodi thanked Acting President Mr Williams for his guidance and acknowledged the untenable situation he has been in since his appointment.

Mr Mogodi commended every member of the Board and Members’ Council for their integrity as not one cent of CSA’s money was used for personal gain. He also said that all members have always had the game’s best interest at heart.

CSA thanks Mr Mogodi for always serving the game and the organisation with the utmost professionalism, respect and integrity. CSA is honoured to still have him on the Members’ Council.

CSA Members’ Council and Board member Donovan May has resigned from the Board only effective immediately. He thanked the Board and agreed that the interest of cricket and South Africa always comes first at CSA.

CSA understands and appreciates the Board members’ reasoning behind their resignations, based on their love for cricket and their respect of CSA. CSA thanks Mr May for his dedication and loyalty.”

– Compiled by staff