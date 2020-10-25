UK considers reducing quarantine period for COVID-19 contacts: Sky News By

© . The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manchester
() – Officials in the UK government’s coronavirus task force are considering reducing to seven or 10 days from 14 days the period that people must quarantine if they have been in contact with people infected with the illness, Sky News reported on Sunday.
Like many other European countries, the UK is facing a surge in infections. It has so far reported 884,457 coronavirus cases with 44,795 deaths, according to a tally.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.