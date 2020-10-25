Trump asks Supreme Court to block deadline extension for North Carolina ballot By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Poll workers prepare absentee ballots for the general election in Raleigh

WASHINGTON () – President Donald Trump’s campaign asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Sunday to block North Carolina’s plan for counting absentee ballots that arrive after Nov. 3’s Election Day, the latest legal tussle in a wide-ranging fight over mail-in voting.

A U.S. federal appeals court decision last week left in place North Carolina’s plan, dealing a setback to Trump’s re-election campaign.

In a 12-3 decision, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last Tuesday denied a bid to halt the North Carolina State Board of Elections from tallying ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 that arrive before Nov. 12.

The Trump campaign, the North Carolina Republican Party and others had sued over the timetable, saying that it violated the state’s election code.

“An emergency injunction is urgently needed to ensure that our federal election is governed by the statutes enacted by the people’s duly elected representatives, and not by the whims of an unelected state agency,” the petition to the Supreme Court said.

Next month’s election promises to be the nation’s largest test of voting by mail because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and Democrats and Republicans are locked in numerous lawsuits over the issue. About 58.8 million voters have already cast ballots.

Trump has repeatedly and without evidence claimed that mail-in voting will lead to widespread fraud, while his challenger, Joe Biden, and the Democratic Party have sought to remove obstacles to voting by mail.

The Republican-controlled Senate is due to vote on Monday to confirm Trump’s third appointee to the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, cementing a 6-3 conservative majority. Trump has said he wants Barrett on the court to address any election-related cases.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR