Trump Announces Sudan Will Move to Normalize Relations With Israel

WASHINGTON — President Trump announced on Friday that Israel and Sudan have opened economic ties as a pathway toward normalized relations, with Sudan becoming the third Arab state to formally set aside hostilities in recent weeks as the president looks to score a final foreign policy achievement ahead of the election.

The deal, however, appeared to stop short of establishing full diplomatic recognition between the two countries, as Israel recently has with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain — despite Mr. Trump’s description of it as a major agreement.

“HUGE win today for the United States and for peace in the world,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter.

Announcing the deal in the Oval Office — while on a conference call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Sudan’s civilian and military leaders, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan — Mr. Trump did not respond when asked if the accord amounted to full diplomatic normalization between Sudan and Israel.

A joint statement from all three countries that was released by the White House made no mention of Sudan and Israel opening embassies in one another’s capitals, and a senior Trump administration official said doing so has not been a part of the negotiations.