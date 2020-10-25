Treaty to Prohibit Nuclear Weapons Passes Important Threshold

A treaty aimed at destroying all nuclear weapons and forever prohibiting their use has hit an important benchmark, with Honduras becoming the 50th country to ratify the accord — the minimum needed for it to enter into force as international law.

The United Nations announced late Saturday that the ratification threshold had been achieved, a little more than three years after the treaty was completed in negotiations at the organization’s New York headquarters. Secretary General António Guterres said the 50th ratification was “the culmination of a worldwide movement to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons.”

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is not binding on those nations that refuse to sign on to it. The United States and the world’s eight other nuclear-armed countries — Russia, China, Britain, France, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel — boycotted the negotiations that created the treaty and have shown no inclination to accept it.

American officials have called the accord a dangerous and naïve diplomatic endeavor that could even increase the possibility that nuclear weapons will be used.