Todd Gurley pulls a Penn State, scores accidental touchdown as Falcons blow win vs. Lions

Todd Gurley didn’t want to score a touchdown. Just like Penn State on Saturday, Gurley realized that fact just a split-second too late. And just like with the Nittany Lions, scoring a touchdown cost the Falcons a potential win.

On first-and-goal at the Lions’ 10-yard line with less than two minutes to play Sunday, Gurley took a carry up the middle and broke a tackle. The Falcons trailed by two points and had the potential to set up a game-winning field goal with no time remaining. Instead, Gurley’s momentum from the broken tackle overcame his last-second realization that he should go down shy of the end zone. The result: A Gurley touchdown and a 22-16 Falcons lead, but an opportunity for the Lions to get the ball back.

Detroit started its final drive from its own 25 with 1:04 on the clock. Matthew Stafford completed three passes to move the Lions down the field, eventually spiking the football at the Atlanta 11-yard line with three seconds left. On the game’s final play, Stafford found tight end T.J. Hockenson for a touchdown, and Matt Prater knocked the extra point through, giving Detroit a 23-22 win over Atlanta. After the game, Stafford clarified that Detroit let Gurley score on purpose, knowing it had no chance otherwise.

Gurley’s accidental fall into the end zone comes a day after Penn State’s Devyn Ford didn’t go down before the end zone against Indiana. The Nittany Lions already led and could’ve run out the clock, but instead Indiana got the ball back, tied the game and then won it in overtime.

Gurley’s fantasy owners will surely be happy about the extra points gained by Atlanta’s star running back. Gurley entered Sunday’s game already with five touchdowns in six weeks in his first season as a Falcon. Thanks to Gurley’s accidental touchdown Sunday, he added another two scores to that total to go with 63 yards on 23 carries.

in 2018, Todd Gurley ***twice*** stopped short of the end zone instead of scoring touchdowns to preserve clock in Rams wins… of all the guys in the NFL to screw that up… stunning that it would be him pic.twitter.com/YxqNmCO03N — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 25, 2020

The Falcons were seconds away from their second win in as many weeks since Dan Quinn’s firing and Raheem Morris’ promotion to the head-coaching role. Instead, Atlanta has yet another blown lead, and Stafford has yet another last-second victory for the Lions. Hopefully Gurley played himself in fantasy football, or this loss will sting even worse.