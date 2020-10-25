Todd Gurley costs Falcons win with accidental touchdown

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley has scored many touchdowns during his career, but the one he had in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions was the only regrettable one of his career.

The Falcons were trailing 16-14 late in the fourth quarter and had the ball deep in Detroit territory. After putting together a methodical drive and forcing the Lions to use all of their timeouts, Atlanta could have run the clock all the way down and kicked an easy game-winning field goal. However, Todd Gurley had a huge mental lapse and forgot he wasn’t supposed to score a touchdown.

Gurley realized at the last second that he should not have scored, but the ball had already broken the plane.