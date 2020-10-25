Thousands protest in Baghdad on anniversary of Iraq uprising

“This square is for free people,” cried hundreds of young men in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, bouncing and dancing to the music blaring from loudspeakers. Many wore the flag of Iraq like a cape and the photograph of a slain protester around their necks.

On a parallel street, a soldier urged demonstrators not to provoke the security forces. “As long as you stay peaceful, you’re our bothers,” he told them.

The October uprising, as it is known here, became one of the largest grass-roots movements in Iraq’s modern history as largely young crowds railed against the corruption and sectarian politics that have pushed the country to ruin.

But many of the protesters’ grievances have since only worsened. Tanking oil prices in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic have left Iraq with an unprecedented liquidity crisis. Iran-backed militias that human rights groups blame for some of the worst of violence during the protests last year are more empowered than before. And the United States and Iran have dueled more openly on Iraqi soil than in earlier years.

“Nothing changes in a day, but we showed from our uprising that we can achieve so much,” said Sarmad Mohamed Rasheed, 31, who had traveled from the southern city of Najaf to join Sunday’s protest.

The harsh crackdown against the protest movement caused Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to lose the support of Iraq’s clerical establishment and, ultimately, to step down. Kadhimi, his successor, has vowed justice for the hundreds of families that lost loved ones in the bloodshed.

But in practice, he has achieved little, and many Iraqis see their new premier as weak in the face of vested interests and growing militia power.

Standing near the spot where he had camped out amid the protests until mid-late February, Mohamed al-Khalili, 23, looked at the shrapnel wounds on his forearm that have caused him to lose the use of a finger. “Sometimes I look back and think I lost a lot. My health, my job, my friends,” he said.

From a poster nearby, some of their faces stared back at him.