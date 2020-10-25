This week’s top stories: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro release, iOS 14.1 features, iPad Air, more

In this week’s top stories: The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air 4 are here, plus iOS 14.1 details, new HomePod features, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available, and early reviews and hands-on coverage are rolling out.

The general consensus in the reviews seems to be that for most people, the iPhone 12 is the best option, offering an OLED screen, camera upgrades, and an all-new design. The iPhone 12 Pro appears to struggle to justify its $200 premium, and in fact, many reviewers actually like the aluminum design of the iPhone 12 better than the stainless steel design of the iPhone 12 Pro.

To accommodate iPhone 12 launch season during the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple is significantly expanding its new Express Storefront pickup service. This helps safely serve customers for pickups and support appointments. Stores with the Express format include a temporary wall at their entrance or a kiosk outside, product display shelving, and sales counters with plexiglass shields. You can learn more here.

Meanwhile, the new iPad Air is also now available. It starts at $599 and includes a design similar to the iPad Pro, alongside the A14 Bionic processor and Touch ID in the power button.

Reviewers seem to agree that the new iPad Air is not only likely the best iPad for most people, but it’s also the best value in the iPad lineup. It offers a similar design and features as the iPad Pro, despite starting at a lower price of $599. You also still get compatibility with Apple’s Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories.

Finally, Apple this week released iOS 14.1 to the general public. iOS 14.1 brings support for 10-bit HDR video playback and editing in the Photos app for the iPhone 8 and later This comes as the iPhone 12 adds support for recording videos in 10-bit HDR quality.

In addition to 10-bit HDR support, iOS 14.1 also addresses several issues related to home screen widgets and Apple Music. Learn more in our full guide here.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS 14 |

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

iPad and Mac |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Apps |

Apple TV |

Top Apple stories, company |

Subscribe to ’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from . Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Raptic: Get 20% off the new Raptic Shield cases for iPhone 12 with code 9to5MACiP12.



October 23, 2020 – iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air now available

06:23

October 22, 2020 – iPad Air 4 reviews, more

07:00

October 21, 2020 – iOS 14.1 released, new HomePod features

06:53

October 20, 2020 – iPhone 12 reviews, Apple Music TV

07:21

October 19, 2020 – iPhone 12 orders, more



Watch Time |

Jeff Benjamin joins Zac Hall to give Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 an exit interview before new models are announced. Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Sponsored by Calory: Count calories, track macros, water, and all of your food intake directly on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. Try it for free.

Happy Hour Podcast |

Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Appfigures: The tools you need to monitor, optimize, and get more downloads. Use code HH3030 to get 30% off for the next 3 months.

Sponsored by Decluttr: Trade-in your old Apple device with a 10% cash bonus and 28-day price lock guarantee now.

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!

Sponsored by Sun Basket: Save $35 off your order when you go to sunbasket.com/happyhour and use promo code happyhour.

Stacktrace Podcast |

Stacktrace by is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Brought to you by Raptic: Get 20% off all iPhone 12 cases w/ code 9TO5MACiP12.

Sponsored by Honeybadger: Exception and uptime monitoring for application developers. Tell them /Stacktrace sent you and get 30% off for 6 months.

Apple @ Work Podcast |

Apple @ Work by is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.

Subscribe to get all ’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: