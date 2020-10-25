The victim of a “catastrophic” shark attack on the Great Barrier Reef in northern Queensland has been named as Rick Bettua.

Mr Bettua, 59, was mauled by a suspected bull shark while spearfishing at Britomart Reef, off Hinchinbrook Island near Lucinda, around 140km north of Townsville.

He’s believed to be in a critical but stable condition this morning after undergoing emergency surgery.

Mr Bettua – who is a dive specialist with the US Navy and originally from Hawaii – was bitten yesterday afternoon at around 12pm.

A distress beacon was set off and paramedics and a rescue helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

A frantic effort was then made to rush Mr Bettua back to shore at Dungeness Boatramp in Townsville, as he suffered from injuries described by authorities as “catastrophic”.

He was flown to Townsville Hospital, where he had emergency surgery.

Britomart Reef is a popular fishing destination and is part of the Great Barrier Reef.