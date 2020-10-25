The Mindy Project Alum Fortune Feimster Marries Jacquelyn Smith

Fortune Feimster said “I do!”

The former Mindy Project star and stand up comedian revealed that she married longtime love Jacquelyn Smith in an intimate Malibu ceremony on Oct. 23. Though the couple had previously planned a bigger party, the coronavirus pandemic altered their plans to celebrate.

“We got married!,” Fortune told fans in her Instagram post on Oct. 25. “Jax and I decided to forgo the big wedding we planned to have due to the pandemic and decided fairly last minute to do a tiny ceremony on the beach. We’ll celebrate with friends and family in a year when it’s safer to do so.”

In an interview with People, Fortune and Jacquelyn, a teacher, shared the cute details of their beach wedding, which was held in the backyard of a house they rented. The ceremony overlooked the ocean, and a Zoom link was provided so family and friends could watch the pair get hitched. Fortune wore a blue suit, while Jacquelyn wore a white dress that fit the beachy vibes.