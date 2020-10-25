Tether’s general counsel doubles down on support for Peter McCormack By Cointelegraph

Tether’s general counsel doubles down on support for Peter McCormack
Stuart Hoegner, general counsel for Tether and cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, is pushing back against claims the stablecoin operator has abandoned podcaster Peter McCormack in his lawsuit against Craig Wright, the Australian national claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto.
In an Oct. 24 tweet from Hoegner, the general counsel called a recent article from crypto media platform Coingeek which stated Tether had pulled funding from McCormack in his legal battle against Wright “a lie.” Coingeek is owned by Calvin Ayre, a high-profile supporter of Wright who backs his claims that Wright is the creator of (BTC).
