Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Now Spends Eight Nonconsecutive Weeks Atop Billboard 200

Beth Garrabrant

In addition to returning to its top spot on the weekly chart, the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ songstress’ latest album has become the first album to sell a million copies in 2020.

Following weeks of roaming around the top ten, Taylor Swift‘s “Folklore” is now back at the top spot of Billboard 200. The country-singer-turned-pop-superstar’s latest album sold 77,000 equivalent album units in the week ending October 22, according to Nielsen Music.

With that, “Folklore” has now spent eight nonconsecutive weeks atop the weekly chart ever since its surprise release on July 24. In addition to that, the album has become the first effort to sell a million copies in 2020 after selling 57,000 units in traditional album sales. It also became Taylor’s ninth album to sell a million copies.

Following behind “Folklore” is Pop Smoke‘s “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” that sold an additional 66,000 units while 21 Savage and Metro Boomin‘s “Savage Mode II” sinks to No. 3 with 47,000 units. On the other hand, Juice WRLD‘s “Legends Never Die” descends to No. 4 with a little over 44,000 units.

Rounding out the top five is Tom Petty‘s “Wildflowers” that re-enters the tally at No. 5 following the reissue of its deluxe version on October 16. It racked up 44,000 units. At No. 6, K-Pop group NCT lands their first spot in the top ten after their latest album, “Resonance, Pt. 1”, sold 43,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

Lil Baby‘s “My Turn” moves down to No. 7 with 37,000 units, while the original Broadway recording for “Hamilton” keeps its No. 8 spot with 32,000 units. Machine Gun Kelly‘s “Tickets to My Downfall” dips four spots to No. 9 with 30,000 units, followed by BLACKPINK‘s “The Album” that also suffers a downfall at No. 10 with 29,500 units.

Top Ten Billboard 200: