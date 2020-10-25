T.I. And Jeezy Are Facing Off On The Next Verzuz

We’ve all needed some good fun in quarantine, and Verzuz has more than delivered. The virtual DJ battle series co-founded by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz has brought some serious fire in pitting music’s biggest stars against each other to see who has the bigger catalog of hits.
Earlier this month, Verzuz’ Instagram account teased the forthcoming second season of programming—and, today, they’ve revealed who’s set to kick it off.
Rap legends T.I. and Jeezy will do virtual battle in the first installment of Verzuz’s second season on Thursday, November 19, at 8 p.m. EST.
Jeezy confirmed on Twitter that he’s up for the challenge, too.
There’s only one question that’s on everyone’s minds: Who will win?
