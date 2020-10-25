Suliasi Vunivalu intercept try highlights, Nathan Cleary error

Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary had a grand final moment to forget when he was punished by Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu for a risky cut-out pass.

With his side trailing 10-0 during the first half, Cleary had a golden opportunity to put points on the scoreboard for his Panthers with a full set of six deep in attack.

But it went badly wrong when Cleary spotted an overlap on his left-edge and looked to exploit the extra man with a long cut-out pass.

Left in a vulnerable position marking two Panthers attackers, Vunivalu made an audacious intercept attempt, rushing out of the line before leaping to pluck the ball out of the sky as it was about to land on the chest of an opponent. After almost losing his feet, Vunivalu gathered himself and raced away for a 90-metre try.

Craig Bellamy, Suliasi Vunivalu (Nine)

In commentary for Nine, Phil Gould said the error from Cleary was a sign of “complete frustration” as the Panthers let slip a promising scoring opportunity.

“This is complete frustration from the Panthers who can see out wide the space,” Gould said.

“Nathan Cleary gets the ball and he’s feeling there’s a try on here but just has to find the right man.

“There’s plenty of room and Vunivalu takes the odds to it but does a remarkable job to not only catch it and hit the ground but to get up and hit top speed again to sprint away from the Panthers.”

Smith hustles to score grand final try

Viewers at home were given the joy of Craig Bellamy’s animated reaction, with the Storm coach riding home the try as if he was at the races.

“Bellamy thought he was in the Cox Plate!” Nine commentator Ray Warren exclaimed.

“He got the whip out and went to work.”

Viewers were quick to react to the Cleary blunder with many left puzzled by his decision to throw the risky cut-out ball.