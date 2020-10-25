Strictly’s Nicola Adams and Katya Jones make history with show’s FIRST EVER same-sex performance

Strictly Come Dancing kicked off its first live show on Saturday.

And Nicola Adams and Katya Jones left fans in tears as they made history as the first ever same-sex couple to perform on the show, as HRVY and Janette Manrara came top of the leaderboard.

The boxer, 37, and the professional dancer, 31, were praised as ‘absolute dynamite’ and a ‘fantastic partnership’ after they performed the Quickstep to Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald, and the performance earned them a score of 21 which saw them come in joint third place.

Shirley Ballas was full of praise as she said: ‘Oh my goodness, first can I say Katya you’re a genius, it’s very difficult to hold this move let alone changing it… this is a partnership I’m really going to enjoy watching.’

While Motsi Mabuse went on: ‘I have to say I was very curious how it was going to happen, how it was going to work out.

‘Nicola I can see you have a strong core, you need to work on it to make sure its more stable, that being said oh my goodness, you rocked it!’

While Craig Revel-Horwood went on: ‘Well they proved its absolute dynamite, I absolutely adored that routine… small little things [to improve] but what a fantastic partnership.’

One to watch: HRVY topped the leaderboard with his impressive jive after recovering from COVID-19

Fans were gushing over the historic performance, as they took to Twitter to say they were ‘in tears’ while many said they were picking the pair as their winners.

A particularly emotional viewer said: ‘Katya looks amazing!! Her and Nicola have done an amazing job I’m crying watching this, knew I would. I love this pairing, I love this so much.’

One person wrote: ‘Not me nearly crying at Nicola and Katy a#StrictlyComeDancing she is so CUTE!!! that footwork was AMAZING.’

While another added: ‘So emosh at Nicola Adams and her historic and excellent quickstep.’

Another gushed: ‘Well Nicola and Katya that was sensational….great choreography and proves anything is possible.’

HRVY and his partner Janette closed out the show, and wowed with their Jive that they came out on top after impressing the judges.

Craig began by asking HRVY about his name not having any vowels, before he said of the dance: ‘The jive was absolutely spectacular.’

Shirley went on: ‘I still think HRVY’s the one to watch, we have to remember this evening the talent is amazing you are no exception you are at the top of your game this is a fierce competition.’

Motsi was also full of praise, as she said: I’ mean for me this was the best first dance I have ever seen, ever, ever, and I have to praise you, this was awesome.’

‘My thoughts now are where do we go from here HRVY? Well done a great ending to a great show, I absolutely loved that.’

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez were so impressive that Motsi and Shirley were on their feet when they finished, and the judges gave them a score of .

Shirley gushed that Maisie was an ‘absolute firecracker’, as she added: ‘You pushed yourself, you challenged on the end, absolutely fabulous well done.’

Motsi said the performance was ‘absolute girl power’, as she went on: ‘You got us up, we were dancing with you.

‘From the start it was a bam, what I love all those shaking things they felt authentic, you didn’t make it seem pretty you brought it back to mother earth, shake it up.’

While Craig added that she had things to work on, but thought all in all it was ‘a-ma-zing.’

Jamie Laing was first out onto the show, and he stepped out with his partner Karen Hauer to dance the Cha Cha to Think About Things by Daði Freyr.

The Made In Chelsea star, 31, finally made his triumphant return to the show after injuring his foot before being able to perform in the 2019 series.

Jamie’s enthusiasm delighted the judges but his technique was something they all had some critiques, leading him to get a reasonable score of 14.

Shirley began the judges remarks, as she told Jamie: ‘What a way to open the show with all that glitz and glamour… you gave a very nice performance and you do show the potential for a wiggly lower half.’

However, she added: ‘A little bit more sense of line and technique but well done.’

Motsi was in agreement, as she went on: ‘Well Jamie I have to say I’ve never ever in my life see anyone want to dance so much like you right there…

‘The male parts where you had to freestyle you had a lot of fun high energy really work on that technique, I know its boring but it’ll really work out.’

Craig was a lot harsher, as he hit out: ‘All very flat footed I’m afraid, very stiff of hip I’m afraid, very tight and restrictive may be to do with those very tight trousers, didn’t leave much to the imagination.’

He also added: ‘stop the mouth from counting the numbers, but i have to say I love the energy and your commitment to the dance is amazing.’

Caroline Quentin then stepped out with her partner Johannes Radebe for their American Smooth dance to 9 to 5 (Moving Train) by Sheena Easton.

She wowed the judges with her performance, as she was given an impressive 21 for her first dance, after her performance left her in tears.

Motsi began ‘I didn’t see a dancer I saw a dancing queen’, though she recommended Caroline pay ‘attention to detail’.

She then gushed: ‘Oh my goodness, I want to say thank you to you it was really beautiful.’

Craig, normally quite stern, was delighted with the performance, as he said: ‘You just have to watch your feet aren’t too turned down, you need to be a lot more in line but musicality was sensational… elegant and graceful, I loved it.’

While Shirley went on: ‘I think you’re going to bring so much joy to millions of people, I’ve waited a lifetime for this where you feel what a dancer is feeling.

‘You are elegant you are charming… lower half needs a little bit of work but you should be so proud today you are exquisite.’

Max George then went up with Dianne Buswell to dance the Tango to Best Fake Smile by James Bay, which earned him a respective 17 points.

Craig said: ‘I would have liked to see more of a v shape, [your] free arm placement bothered me, I didn’t know where you were putting that hand you need to make a choice.’

Despite his remarks, Craig claimed he was ‘very watchable’ and said he ‘left me wanting more’.

Shirley went on to say that they performed a ‘fierce’ Tango, but she claimed she would have preferred if they had done a more traditional dance.

Motsi said he had ‘potential’ as she said: ‘I felt a little bit like you were thinking during the dance, that keeps your energy inside you have to have faraway projection, lift yourself up, let it go to your face because you have got it all.’

Clara Amfo and Aljaž Škorjanec went out with the Cha Cha to Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now, which earned them a strong score of 18.

Shirley was delighted with the performance as she claimed Clara had ‘some rhythm’ and said it was ‘amazing’.

She added: ‘I did love the poly-rhythms at the end, very clever, difficult to do all in all a very good start to the show.’

Motsi went on: ‘When I see you dance the word that comes in my head is determination, every single step you do is great.’

Craig didn’t agree as much, as he said it was ‘stompy’, before adding: ‘I thought you could do with straighter legs in cha cha, disco elements I loved, technically it could do better but now its for you to improve.’

Jacqui Smith and Anton du Beke went up next, as they danced a Foxtrot to Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life by Monty Python, which sadly landed them at the bottom of the leaderboard with 13 points.

Motsi began the critiques, as she said: ‘I have to say going from being a former politician and coming onto the ballroom and looking like a dancing girl, you did really well, what we need now is you feeling comfortable expressing yourself, keep everything constant but well done.’

Craig was a lot harsher as he claimed their performance ‘lacked musicality’ which meant it was ‘lumpy’, but he encouraged her by adding: ‘I am looking on the bright side, when you consider Theresa May and her dancing, you were ten times better.’

Shirley added that she was ‘pleasantly surprised’ by the pair, as she on: ‘Like everybody else, its the first show you’re starting out but I was absolutely surprised and I loved it well done.’

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden made Motsi tear up after they performed the Waltz to A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong, which he has always wanted to dance after missing out the chance to do so at his brother’s wedding.

The pair earned a respectable 19 with their performance, as Craig began by saying their dance was ‘simple, effective, really beautiful’

Shirley went on: ‘I love the music, I love what it all represented I’m sure your brother was very proud of you… the way you hold your frame is magnificent. This was just simple beautiful just lovely.’

Motsi looked teary-eyed as she began to talk, saying: ‘I loved it, I’m just getting a little bit emotional its okay… that’s my dad’s favourite song, you captured what to me is ballroom dancing. I loved it, it was magical, keep doing it as that for me was what dancing is.’

Jason Bell stepped out with Luba Mushtuk to perform the American Smooth to the song My Girl, which earned them seventh place with a score of 16.

Motsi was delighted by the former NFL player’s enthusiasm, as she said he ‘spread joy’ with his performance, but suggested he work on being ‘aware of what is happening’ around him.

While Craig claimed he didn’t enjoy the duo’s infusion of various dances, as he said: ‘I encourage everyone to take risks but I don’t think this risk paid off.’

Shirley said that Jason gave ‘100 per cent’ with his performance, and encouraged him by saying he has ‘potential, you have the best partner, you can do it.’

Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice came joint third alongside Nicole, Katya, Caroline and Johannes, with their Paso Doble to End Of by Beyoncé which earned them 21 points.

Craig was delighted by Ranvir’s performance, as he said: ‘Darling you used that dress like a diva drag queen, like your life depended on it, a great first dance!’

Calling her a ‘superstar’, Shirley added: ‘You lived every moment of being that Spanish lady with the hands, the basic contemporary style you did Gio was brilliant, you show you can be a superstar.’

While Motsi said: ‘I have to say for me you are the one who has most improved since the launch show… you built a great foundation, I adored it, I loved it.’

Oti Mabuse may have won the 2019 series with Kelvin Fletcher, but her performance with Bill Bailey did not impress the judges as much as they came in eight place with 15 points.

It was Bill’s technique that needed to be improved upon, but the panel loved their enthusiasm, as Motsi said: ‘You did a great job, talk about commitment, we have to talk about technique… but keep that sense of mood, keep it up well done.’

Referring to Bill’s use of instruments while performing, Craig joked: ‘Well I think Mr Bailey you’ve created a whole new dance genre, it looked like you were dancing on hot coals after ten double espressos. That’s what I loved about it, you threw yourself into it famously, well done.’

Shirley added: ‘I think that was inspiring for everyone watching… let me tell you you brought the biggest smile to my face that was commitment it was joyful.’

Absent judge Bruno Tonioli also briefly joined in at the end of the show, as he tuned in from Los Angeles and gave his thoughts on the night’s performances.

The judge said: ‘Hello everyone, what a show, Strictly 2020 is back and I’m telling you back with a bang. I spotted a few very exciting things, sweet Caroline, really she took the express train to the nation’s heart.

‘JJ what a surprise, so charming, and I’m telling you that samba, week one coming out with such a performance is incredible Maisie, well done cant wait to see you all, ciao.’

The professionals started out the show with an impressive dance to a medley of Latin music, which saw the dancers turn up the heat with their sizzling number.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman revealed that they had NHS frontline staff in the audience, as the pair thanked the group for their work during the COVID-19 crisis.

Claudia told the NHS workers: ‘Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for us and everything you continue to do.’

Nicola shared a candid look at the her rehearsals over the past week, as she tried to learn the steps and worked hard with Katya.

She appeared delighted after she managed to finally get the steps right, as she knelt on the ground and smiled brightly.

Another behind-the-scenes video saw the pair going through their dance routine again and again, while Katya also helped her to unwind as she massaged her back.

Nicola wrote in the caption: All the hard work getting the steps right has finished, now it’s for @KatyaJones and me to preform the quick step tonight.’

Days before her first dance with Katya, Nicola laughed off any worries of the so-called Strictly Curse.

The Olympian has been dating her girlfriend Ella Baig, 22, for over two years and told Grazia magazine that the curse doesn’t actually exist.

‘It’s not a big deal. It’s not even a curse. You’re either happy with your partner or you’re not!’ she insisted.

The Strictly Curse has been speculated about for years, after celebs and pro dancers on the series have fallen for one another, ruining their relationships – and even marriages – in the real world.

The couple is typically torn apart by -related issues or one partner’s attraction to another person on the show, which in the past has led to divorces, breakups, called-off engagements and more.

Katya is no stranger to this idea, as she was caught kissing her dance partner Seann Walsh in 2018 when she was married to fellow pro Neil Jones, 38. The couple split 10 months after the scandal.

In a previous chat with The Sun, Nicola remarked that Katya is ‘smoking hot’ but echoed her sentiments that she and Ella ‘are so strong we will never be a victim of the Strictly Curse’.

Ella also added: ‘I’m not worried about the curse. Nicki and me are best friends so I don’t really see anyone as competition and she doesn’t either.

‘The grass is never greener on the other side and me and Nicki have a lot of history together, so I don’t think anyone is going to steal her off me.

‘We did have a conversation about the curse and we agreed I would meet her dance partner so there are no hard feelings or jealousy there.’

Before taking to the dancefloor with Nicola for the first , Katya said being in a same-sex couple doesn’t faze her as it’s a ‘really normal thing’ in the dance world.

Speaking with the Radio Times, Katya praised her partner and added that she thinks the duo will be ‘a powerhouse together’ as they’re both ‘strong-minded women’.

Katya explained: ‘In the ballroom world, there are same-sex partnerships and same-sex competitions, so it’s a really normal thing, you know?

‘I’ve always taught as a lead and a follower, so this doesn’t feel like anything extra. I’m just really excited to get someone whose work ethic is out of this world — she’s so used to training hard.

‘For me, that’s all I look for in a partner. We’re two strong-minded women and we’re going to be a powerhouse together. And, you know, dancing is dancing.’

Last week’s launch episode consisted of the celebrities discovering their professional partners for the first , though in a post-COVID change, they were instead revealed via video link.

After all the pairings were announced, the celebrities and their professional partners had to take to the floor to perform with contestant Jamie teased after he injured himself during the group routine on the 2019 launch show.

Fans were left delighted over Nicola and Katya’s pairing as they hailed the dancing duo as ‘trailblazers’ after their partnership was announced and they performed in a group routine.

Katya was left overjoyed as she started screaming and jumping, she said: ‘This is a dream, honestly,’ with Nicola adding: ‘I am super excited to be paired with Katya, absolutely buzzing.’

Elsewhere during the episode, the pros dazzled with a sensational opening routine with judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood seated on separate podiums to ensure the programme adhered to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Fourth judge Bruno Tonioli was unable to travel back to the UK from his home in LA for the filming due to the Covid-19 crisis and his work commitments on Dancing With The Stars.

Already the BBC favourite has seen its highest ratings in three years, after finally making it to screens after months of uncertainly sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last Saturday, viewing figures averaged at 8.6 million and it is the show’s highest ratings since 2017.

This year’s couples have formed their own separate ‘bubbles’ to allow them to train and perform, and are being regularly tested to avoid a virus outbreak during filming.

The show will continue to have a live audience, though members of the public will be seated in their separate households or ‘bubbles’ and will wear a mask throughout filming.

