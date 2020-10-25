SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink satellites, reaching 900 to date

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has launched another 60 Starlink satellites during its 15th mission on October 24th.
SpaceX has now launched 900 of the small low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites to date. It’s worth noting that not all of these satellites are operational, as some were test satellites that were intentionally decommissioned.
The launch comes as the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has approved Starlink’s application for a BITS licence.
SpaceX had applied for a Basic International Telecommunications Services (BITS) license on May 15th. The CRTC notes that it received 2,585 interventions regarding the application, and has granted the company a BITS licence.
It’s worth noting that a BITS licence on its own does not authorize SpaceX to operate as a service provider.
SpaceX is currently conducting private beta testing of Starlink, and revealed that it has achieved download speeds of up to 100Mbps.
Elon Musk recently tweeted that SpaceX will hopefully be able to launch a public beta in southern Canada once the satellites reach their positions.
Starlink aims to leverage an extensive network of hundreds of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites to provide high-speed internet across the northern parts of the U.S. and Canada.
Source: SpaceX