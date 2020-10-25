Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Facebook plans measures for possible post-election unrest, like slowing the spread of viral content, that it previously used in countries like Myanmar — Tools include slowing the spread of certain posts and tweaking users’ news feeds,nbsp; — Facebook Inc. teams have planned …
Sources: Facebook plans measures for possible post-election unrest, like slowing the spread of viral content, that it previously used in countries like Myanmar (Wall Street Journal)
