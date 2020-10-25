Sources: Facebook plans measures for possible post-election unrest, like slowing the spread of viral content, that it previously used in countries like Myanmar (Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Wall Street Journal:

Sources: Facebook plans measures for possible post-election unrest, like slowing the spread of viral content, that it previously used in countries like Myanmar  —  Tools include slowing the spread of certain posts and tweaking users’ news feeds,nbsp; —  Facebook Inc. teams have planned …

