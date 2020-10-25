Silento Arrested For Driving 143 MPH In Dekalb County

Roommates, y’all remember we told y’all how Silento aka Mr. Watch me whip, watch me Nae Nae was arrested in September and hit with a $105,000 warrant for missing court? Well, he was arrested again over the weekend for driving recklessly. Silento was arrested for driving 143 mph on I-85 in DeKalb County, according to a police report obtained by WSBTV.

Silento was pulled over early at 3 am on Friday by police after the radar gun caught his excessive speed. The arresting officer saw him driving a white BMW SUV while he failed to maintain the lane and swerved around slower vehicles.

When Silento was asked why he was speeding, he told the officer he was coming from Gwinnett and that people were following him from the club after promoting his new single. He claimed he gets followed wherever he goes. He continued saying, ‘If there are like ten cars following me, I can do 143 because I am not a regular person and you could go and look on your computer, and it would tell you that.”

He was arrested and charged with reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain lane, and improper stopping. He bonded out of DeKalb County Jail on Friday around 12 p.m.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

View this post on Instagram TSR Staff: China! @china_lovelace _____________________________________ #TSRUpdatez: Earlier this month, we reported that singer #Silento, most known for his hit song, “Watch Me Whip (Nae Nae)”, was facing multiple felony assault charges after threatening people with a hatchet in the midst of searching for his girlfriend. _____________________________________ According to @hotnewhiphop, Silento was set to appear in court this past Wednesday for his two assault with deadly weapon charges, but unfortunately failed to show up. _____________________________________ His attorney was present on his behalf but now the court has issued an arrest warrant with bail set at $105,000. It was all good a few weeks ago when he previously posted bail. However, that was revoked due to the judge. Silento is slated to head back to court in March 2021. Stay tuned to see what happens next. : (@Gettyimages) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 18, 2020 at 5:41pm PDT

The post Silento Arrested For Driving 143 MPH In Dekalb County appeared first on The Shade Room.