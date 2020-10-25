Sharks coach Everitt: Bye weekend no excuse for Bulls showing

The Sharks were outplayed in all departments in going down 41-14 to the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday.

Coach Sean Everitt said he would make no excuses for his side’s showing.

Springbok prop Thomas du Toit has what looks to be a serious calf injury.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt was not offering up any excuses for his side’s poor showing against the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday.

The Durbanites were outplayed for the majority of the match as they fell to a heavy 41-14 defeat, conceding six tries and scoring just one.

It was a performance to forget from the side that sat on top of the combined Super Rugby log when that tournament was suspended back in March.

Now, in Super Rugby Unlocked, the Sharks have one won and lost one to sit fifth on the log after what has been a stop-start few weeks.

The Sharks played in Super Fan Saturday at Loftus back on September 26 – they lost the Bulls – before the Springbok Showdown took place at Newlands the following weekend as the franchises took a break.

On October 9, the Sharks then played in the first fixture of Super Rugby Unlocked where they beat the Lions 19-16 in Durban but, a week later, they had a bye.

Not playing every week is something that Everitt says has contributed to a lack of rhythm and continuity, but he was not using that as an excuse for what his side dished up at Loftus on Saturday.

“It wasn’t perfect to have a bye after the first round, particularly because we didn’t play that week after Super Fan Saturday,” said Everitt.

“But let’s be honest, that’s not an excuse for our performance tonight.

“I think we started off well even though we leaked two soft tries in the first half. We felt we were still in the game at half-. But the Bulls have got a formidable pack and a good bench, which ultimately turned the game on its head. Well done to them.”

Everitt also lamented his side’s kicking game while acknowledging they had work to do at set piece.

Springbok tighthead prop Thomas du Toit, meanwhile, suffered what looks a serious calf strain but Everitt said he would only know more after scans on Friday.

The Sharks are next in action when they take on the Pumas in Nelspruit on Saturday.